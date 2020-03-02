Delhi Riots: As the opposition demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation in light of recent violence and disturbance of violence in Delhi, the BJP and the Congress leaders pushed each other in Lok Sabha.

The Congress and the BJP leaders pushed each other in the Lok Sabha after the Opposition tried to pile on the misery on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resign in the wake of ongoing tension and the recent violence in Delhi, reported PTI on Monday, March 2.

More than 43 people died and over 200 got injured in the recent riots, an official from the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital had told the media. Meanwhile, the Delhi police have put several other parts of the Capital on high alert.

The Opposition has been calling it a major failure of the Narendra Modi government to maintain Law and Order, and peace in the city as police comes directly under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

At 2 pm, when speaker Om Birla started the proceedings of the lower house, the Opposition leaders started protesting against the Narendra Modi government by coming to the well of the house with placards and black banners in hands.

Still, the speaker continued the proceedings.

The disturbance from the counter-parts provoked the saffron party MPs to rush towards the well and they started pushing each other despite thinking that they represent different parts of the country and have big roles and responsibilities.

As the situation went out of control, the speaker adjourned the proceedings of the house twice, first till 3 pm and then till 4 pm.

However, the Delhi Police has been doing its best and urging people not to spread any kind of hatred news or rumor. Rumour is the biggest enemy, said the Delhi Police in a tweet on Sunday.

