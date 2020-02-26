Delhi Riots: Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar accused Congress of politicising violence and playing dirty politics. Earlier today, Sonia Gandhi had blamed Amit Shah for the failure of Law and Order.

Delhi Riots: Soon after Congress’ interim chief Sonia Gandhi blamed the BJP of provoking communal violence in the Capital and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for law and order failure, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar come out all guns blazing to defend the saffron party and target the Congress. Hitting back at the grand old party, Javadekar accused Congress of playing dirty politics and trying to politicise the sensitive issue.

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, talking to the media, said Sonia Gandhi’s statement is condemnable and unfortunate.

At a crucial time, when everyone is calling and requesting peace in Delhi, Congress tried to blam the government and play dirty politics, said Javadekar. Politicising violence is not acceptable, the minister added.

Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad also lashed out at Congress stating the time is call and maintain peace, Sonia Gandhi’s statement is not warranted.

Earlier today, in her presser, Congress chief had questioned the role and responsibilities of the Narendra Modi government and Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government sighting the ongoing tense situation. She directly held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence and destruction of public and private property.

Sonia Gandhi also demanded Amit Shah’s resignation for the recent violence and countrywide protests. Congress leader slammed Delhi CM too as he failed to maintain peace in the Capital.

Reports said 23 people lost their lives in the riots and over 100 got injured. North East Delhi’s Maujpur, Babarpur, Jafrabad, Seelampur, Welcome, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and several other parts are under lockdown.

Despite of section 144, rioters continued to vandalise the public property, stone-pelting, after which Police Commissioner passed shoot-at-sight-order to control the mob.

