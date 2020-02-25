Delhi riots: Yamuna Vihar Police SP ordered shoot-at-sight directions for Delhi's Maujpur, Jafrabad, Chand Bagh, Karawal Nagar areas after violent incidents and loss to the public property. Police also junked tehe news of Mosque damage and urged people not to believe rumors.

Following violent incidents in Delhi’s north-east parts over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Delhi Police top officials gave shoot-at-sight orders in the sensitive area on Tuesday, February 25. The shoot-at-sight orders have been given for Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Maujpur, Babarpur, and several other riot-hit areas. Reports said the public property was vandalized, cars and shops were set ablaze and rioters hurled stones on police personnel.

Delhi Police Superintendent of Police in Yamuna Vihar announced the shoot-at-sight order hours after imposing section 144 in the north-east part of the Capital. Delhi’s Maujpur, Jafrabad, Chand Bagh, Karawal Nagar are now under lockdown.

Reports said at least 13 people lost their lives and more than 180 got injured on Tuesday while protesting against and in support of the contentious Citizenship Amended Act.

DCP North West, Delhi scrapped the false information of damage to a mosque in the Ashok Vihar area. He scrapped the fake news stating no such incident happened and urged people not to spread false information.

#WATCH Delhi Commissioner of Police, Amulya Patnaik: Some news agency ran the news that Delhi Police said that it has not got adequate forces from MHA, this information is wrong. MHA is continually supporting us & we have adequate forces. Delhi police denies this completely. pic.twitter.com/C8r9Vtueeg — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

In view to the dangerous circumstances, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed Wednesday’s Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

Earlier in the day, after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik’s meeting over the tensed situation, Senior IPS officer SN Srivastava was appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of Delhi Police, with immediate effect to control the violence.

The road outside Jaffrabad metro station has been vacated where anti-CAA protesters had staged a sit-in protest since Saturday night, confirmed Delhi Police source.

