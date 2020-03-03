Delhi riots: The Delhi Police arrested Shahrukh, the man who pointed a gun at a policeman during violence in north east Delhi, from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. Shahrukh was on the run since last Thursday after he was caught on camera shooting in the air.

Days after violence in north-east Delhi which led to the killing of 48 people, the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the armed assailant, Shah Rukh, who had pointed a gun at a police personnel deployed in the area. Mohammad Shah Rukh is a resident of Delhi’s Seelampur and was caught on video, shooting in the air and pointing the gun at Delhi Police personnel Deepak Dahiya. The accused, who has been on the run since February 27, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. On February 27, people filmed him and as the video went viral, the Delhi Police booked Shah Rukh under relevant sections of the IPC.

The viral video shows Shah Rukh wearing a red colour T-shirt and blue jeans shooting in the air, while in the background there are several other hurling stones at the people and police.

Although he has no criminal background, his father is out on bail in a drug peddling case.

The violence started from Maujpur when pro and anti-CAA supporters faced each other and a people started stone pelting from both sides. Later, the violence spread to Bhajanpura, Jafrabad, Seelmapur, Welcome, Babarpur and other parts of north-east Delhi.

The communal riots led to a tensed situation in the capital and gave a chance to the Opposition to target and demand Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation.

However, the Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik were continuously appealing through Twitter to maintain peace and avoid going outside.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App