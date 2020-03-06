Delhi riots: A Delhi court today sent suspended AAP leader, Tahir Hussain, accused of provoking violence in north-east Delhi and killing of IB officer, Ankit Sharma, was sent in police custody for 7 days.

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor from East Nehru Vihar, Tahir Hussain, who has been accused of provoking violence and being blamed for the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, was sent in a sent 7-day police custody by a Delhi court on Friday, March 6. Hussain, who was on the run since last week when the communal riots happened in several areas of the North East Delhi, was arrested a day ago by the Delhi police.

Before surrendering to the Delhi Police, suspended AAP leader had filed an anticipatory bail application through his lawyers Mukesh Kalia at the district court (Karkardooma court) which was rejected by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. Later, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested him around 3 pm.

However, Hussain has been claiming to be a victim of riots opposite to what police and Ankit Sharma’s family said. In a video, prior to his arresting, Tahir Hussain said he had to run to save his and his family’s life. He added that it’s all a political conspiracy and the court can confirm his claims with Senior police officers. He also requested not to judge him on half shreds of evidence and not to target him just because he comes from a minority community.

The Delhi violence claimed more than 53 lives and hundreds got injured, said reports shared by the government. Public and private properties worth crores of rupees were vandalized during the violence after which the government announced to recover it from the people arrested.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered a job and help of Rs 1 crore to the families of Ankit Sharma, Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who died during the riots.

