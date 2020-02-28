Delhi riots: Police PRO MS Randhawa reported 630 arrests in 123 FIRs, while a doctor of GTB hospital said toll has raised to 42.

The situation in North East Delhi’s several areas continue to be tensed, but controlled, said reports. The number of people died in the riots shoot up to 42 on Friday, confirmed a medical officer of the GTB Hospital adding that 4 more people scumbbed.

The Delhi Police too shared the fresh numbers of people arrested in relation to the violence. Talking to the media, the Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa said around 630 accused have been arrested so far named 123 FIRs over violence, vandalization of public and private property and other crimes.

Delhi Police official further said senior officer would continue to be on ground to maintain peace and harmony. Situation is under control, things are normal, distress calls have drastically cut, said Randhawa.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the media for the first since Sunday,when the violence broke out. He blamed the Opposition for disturbing the situation in Delhi by provoking people and riots against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Amit Shah said Congress, Mamata Banerjee, SP and BSP have been lying and misguiding people over the CAA.

Replying to the Opposition allegations, Shah said CAA won’t take away the civil rights of anyone. Why Opposition is lying and confusing people, asked Home Minister.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has set up 9 shelter homes for the riot affected people. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced Rs 1 crore aide to Head Constable Ratan Lal’s family and a government job, free medical treatment to the injured and has started distributing Rs 25,000 in cash compensation to the people whose houses were set on fire.

