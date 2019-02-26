The accident took place when a running truck and the bus rammed with each other leaving several people injured. Casualties toll might go up as the exact number is yet to be gauged

A redline bus going from Anand Vihar bus terminal to Uttam Nagar collided near ITO flyover this morning around 3 am. The number of people to be injured is 15 so far. The casualties have been taken to the hospital. The accident took place when a running truck and the bus rammed into each other leaving several people injured. Casualties toll might go up as the exact number is yet to be gauged.

The collision led the bus run into a divider followed by casualties being taken to LNJP hospital with the help of Police.

Delhi: At least 15 people injured after a collision between a truck and a bus near ITO flyover around 3 am today. The bus was going from Anand Vihar to Uttam Nagar. Injured have been taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/T3nD3tSxhn — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

(More details awaited)

