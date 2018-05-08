A Delhi court has ordered lodging of an FIR against AAP leader Ashutosh for allegedly making an inflammatory speech against Mahatma Gandhi and former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Jawaharlal Nehru in a blog in 2016. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ekta Gauba observed that it was easy for an attention seeker to stand and point finger towards Mahatma.

A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the Delhi police to register an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh for allegedly making “vulgar comments” against Mahatma Gandhi as well as political leaders. In 2016, Ashutosh, in a blog post, had defended former AAP minister Sandeep Kumar, accused in a rape case, using Mahatma Gandhi and other prominent Indian leaders as an analogy. “Easy for an attention seeker to stand and point finger towards Mahatma; difficult even for a patriotic preacher to rise and achieve greatness like Mahatma,” wrote the Rohini court while directing the Delhi police to lodge an FIR against AAP leader Ashutosh.

In the 2016 blog, Ashutosh had referred to the reported relationships of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru with women to defend Sandeep Kumar over an “objectionable” CD showing him in a compromising position with a woman and claimed that he was sacked as a minister for “perception management”.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ekta Gauba, while directing the police, observed that journalist-turned-politician Ashutosh was trying to gain public attention by demeaning the image of Mahatma Gandhi and corrupting the mind of the youngsters.

“Ashutosh Kumar has tried to gain public attention by tarnishing the revered image of Mahatma Gandhiji thereby demeaning his respect in the minds of the people to settle the political scores and made allegations, which tend to corrupt the mind of the readers including the younger generation, which in my view are cognisable offences,” the court said.

Ashutosh tweeted his response saying, “I respect court, will reply in court. But those who had gone to court after almost 2 years want to gag me/snatch my fundamental RT to freedom of expression. I am an ardent follower of Gandhiji, can’t imagine insulting him.”

There is a court order to file FIR ag me. I respect court, will reply in court. But Those who had gone to court after almost 2 years want to gag me/snatch my fundamental RT to freedom of expression. I am an ardent follower of Gandhiji, can’t imagine insulting him. — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) May 8, 2018

The order came after a criminal complaint was filed seeking registration of an FIR against the AAP leader under sections 292 (writing or drawing figure shall be deemed to be obscene if it is lascivious or appeals to the prurient interest or if its effect tend to deprave and corrupt persons, who are likely to read, see or hear the matter) and 293 (selling, distribution or circulation of obscene object to person under twenty years of age) of the IPC.

