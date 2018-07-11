Around 16 nursery girls students were allegedly confined in a basement for more than five hours over the delay in payment of fees at the Rabea Girls Public School, Chandni Chowk. The police have registered a case under IPC Section 342 and under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 against the school authorities.

A case was registered against the authorities of Rabea Girls Public School, Chandni Chowk on Monday after around 16 nursery girls students were allegedly confined in a basement for more than five hours over the delay in payment of fees, reports said. According to parents of the students, the girls were locked up in the basement from 7:30am to 12:30pm and were later rescued by them. They alleged that the authorities did not even care about the fact the children were hungry and there was extreme heat in the basement. The parent further said that the students were forced to sit on the floor and some of them were crying continuously.

A case regarding illegal confinement and cruelty to child has been registered against the school management. The police also visited the school on Wednesday and Delhi Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has formed an enquiry team into the matter, the Hindu reported. The matter surfaced when the irked parents called the Delhi Police and informed them about the illegal confinement of the students.

Basement is where the children play, there were 2 teachers watching them, they usually sit on the ground and the fan had gone for repair that day.The allegations are wrong: Farah Diba, Head Mistress, Rabea Girls' Public School pic.twitter.com/pkKTkPLwHe — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018

Some of the parents alleged that their daughters were locked up even after they have already paid the fees. A teacher also said that there was a confusion over fee submission. Reports said that there is a confusion between the school administration and accounts section. The teacher further added that that the parents have not submitted a teacher copy to the school that led to the entire confusion.

According to another teacher, the students were not confined but were in an activity room where the students play. The teacher also said that the girls were also not confined. However, the angry parents also protested outside the school and also filed a complaint.

