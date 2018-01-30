The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have blamed each other for creating chaos in a meeting which was meant to discuss the issue of sealing of businesses in residential premises in the national capital. The Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari while hitting out at AAP said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was speaking in the meeting as if he was addressing a public rally. Meanwhile, BJP has allegedly accused AAP for attacking its leaders during the meeting. A case has been registered into this incident.

In another face-off between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a meeting between leaders of both the parties, three municipal corporations, mayors and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ended in a chaos with leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that they were attacked, manhandled by AAP leader. The meeting was being held on the sealing of businesses in residential premises in the national capital. Speaking about the chaos which took place in the meeting between BJP and AAP leaders, the Delhi BJP took to its Twitter account and said, “Attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijender Gupta by Kejriwal goons shows his frustration. The Kejriwal government stands completely exposed on sealing issue.”

National council member of the Delhi BJP, Kuljeet Singh Chahal shared a video showing ruckus which took place in the meeting. The video was later retweeted by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. Hitting out at AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, “Arvind Kejriwal behaving like Urban Naxals in Delhi. What more we can Expect from Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal goons.”

भाजपा का दल प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री @ManojTiwariMP जी के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली के 2 करोड़ लोगों की समस्या को लेकर केजरीवाल जी के घर पहुँचा था लेकिन देखिए कैसे घर बुला कर केजरीवाल और उनके साथियों ने हमारा अपमान किया। यह सब तैयारी इन्होंने पहले से कर रखी थी। #KejriwalGoons pic.twitter.com/c1lq89olDf — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 30, 2018

Speaking to media on the issue, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said, “The AAP had over 150 supporters at the meeting. We wanted a meeting in a closed room. They misbehaved with our women Mayors and our MLA Vijender Gupta and disrupted the meeting. This is is highly condemnable. When we spoke about the 351 roads (to be notified under mixed use or commercial categories), their MLAs started shouting and didn’t let us talk.”

Tiwari while hitting out at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that chief minister started was speaking in a way as if he was addressing a public rally. Following this chaos, a case has been filed at the Civil Lines police station regarding the incident.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while accusing the BJP said that the delegation led by Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari walked out of the discussion instead of trying to come up with suggestions that could be presented to the Lt. Governor. “All our MLAs and Councillors had gathered for the meeting with the BJP delegation. But they refused to have a discussion in front of everyone,” Kejriwal added.