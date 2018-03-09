Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to up the ante against the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of sealing in Delhi. Speaking in a public address, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while hitting out at the centre said if no solution will come up for sealing till March 31, then I will sit on the hunger strike.

It seems that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to up the ante against the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of sealing in Delhi. Speaking in a public address, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal while hitting out at the centre said, “if no solution will come up for sealing till March 31, then I will sit on the hunger strike.” The video where the Delhi Chief Minister is speaking about sitting on hunger strike has been shared by Navbharat Times Dilli on Twitter. It’s not the first time when the Delhi sealing issue has come to public domain as previously also the matter created tensions between the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government.

Earlier in February, markets in the national capital had reopened after a two-day strike by thousands of commercial establishments protesting against the recent sealing drive by the Municipal Corporations of Delhi. The shutdown had been called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).” After two days of Delhi Trade Bandh called by CAIT against sealing, the markets in Delhi were opened restoring the business activities to normal trade though markets observing Sunday as weekly holiday remained closed,” the traders’ association said in a release here.

#Breaking : If no solution will come up for #Sealing till March 31, then I will sit on the hunger strike, says CM @ArvindKejriwal at Amar Colony Market. pic.twitter.com/I3PZ0RfcbX — NBT Dilli (@NBTDilli) March 9, 2018

“The proposals of DDA (Delhi Development Authority) for amendment in Master Plan 2021 are very confusing since every proposal contain certain riders and conditions which are difficult to follow and as such the basic object of bringing proposals to provide relief to traders from sealing will be highly defeated, according to prominent traders,” it said.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal had earlier said that it appeared that the DDA proposals were drafted “in great haste without considering its compliance obligations and impact”. “It will be more appropriate if the central government suspends the sealing, by bringing a law in the Parliament, for at least six months, and during this period after having a detailed and thoughtful study, the proposals to amend the Master Plan should be drafted to give relief from sealing,” he said in the statement. CAIT on Saturday said it has sent a “traders’ charter” to the government suggesting that it take necessary steps to mitigate traders’ problems on account of the sealing drive.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App