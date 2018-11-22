Delhi sealing: The Supreme Court has declined to not take any action against BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari in Delhi sealing case. The Supreme Court said that it did not find any contempt of court by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari. The court, however, said it is pained over the conduct of Manjoj Tiwari's behaviour of taking law into his own hands, adding that he should act responsibly being a public representative.

The EDMC had on September 19 filed an FIR against Manjor Tiwari for allegedly breaking the seal the premises in north-east Delhi's Gokalpuri area

Delhi sealing: The Supreme Court has declined to not take any action against BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari in Delhi sealing case. The Supreme Court said that it did not find any contempt of court by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari. The court, however, said it is pained over the conduct of Manjoj Tiwari’s behaviour of taking law into his own hands, adding that he should act responsibly being a public representative. The apex court said the BJP should act against its MP from East Delhi MP. Tiwari had broken open a seal from the premises in North East Delhi’s Gokulpur area violating the court’s order.

The property was sealed by East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). The EDMC had on September 19 filed an FIR against Manjor Tiwari for allegedly breaking the seal the premises in north-east Delhi’s Gokalpuri area. After taking note of a report filed by monitoring committee which had alleged the BJP leader of breaking the seal of a premises in Delhi, the Supreme Court had on September 19 issued a contempt notice against Manoj Tiwari.

In the previous hearings, the Delhi BJP chief had accused the court-mandated monitoring committee of terrorising people of Delhi. On October 30, a bench headed by Justice Madan Lokur had reserved its order after hearing arguments in the matter.

