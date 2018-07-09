A Delhi based self-styled baba, claiming to be a Naga from Haridwar has been arrested after a woman complained of receiving threats from him for not acting to his advances. According to reports, the woman's family approached the baba to seek help finding a groom for her. But the baba began flirting with her. As per reports, when the victim protested and objected, the baba got abusive and started sending vulgar messages on her mobile.

The accused identified as Ravi Gir Maharaj, claiming to be a Naga baba from Haridwar, meets devotees at Harihar Ashram, Ramlila Maidan in Kamla Market.

Days after details from a probe into mystery deaths of 11 members of a family left the nation spellbound with police exploring the possibility that the deceased committed mass suicide after being influenced by black magic, cases involving occultist and black magic practitioners are unearthing day after day.

Another case has emerged, with a self-styled godman, claiming to solve wedding problem for a family, being arrested for stalking a woman in Delhi after she complained of receiving threats from him for not responding to his advances, as per media reports.

The victim in her complaint has also claimed that her family met the accused baba a few months ago at Harihar Ashram to seek help finding a groom for her.

After the baba received details of the woman, he started visiting their house and then allegedly began flirting with the victim. As per reports, when the victim protested and objected, the baba got abusive and started sending vulgar messages on her mobile.

DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa confirming the arrest said he has been arrested under Section 67 of the IT Act, Section 509 (outraging a woman’s modesty), Section 354D (Stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Hauz Khas police station.

The self-styled baba was arrested following a tip-off that the baba was in Bihar, a team was sent to Supaul, but he had left for Delhi by then. He was finally arrested by Delhi police near his ashram in Kamla Market. He is being interrogated to find out if he had harassed other women as well.

