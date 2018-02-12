Following the lack of security features, a college student was sexually harassed by a middle-aged co-passenger. The victim who is a student of Delhi University stated has also alleged that the accused tried to touch her. The incident took place when the bus was in the Vasant Vihar area in south Delhi. After the incident took place, the girl left the bus and went to the nearest police station to file a complaint against the man.

Even after a number of announcements and orders by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that a marshal must be deployed in every public bus to offer safety to the women passengers, no security personnel or a CCTV camera has yet been installed in any of the public buses operational in New Delhi. Following the lack of security features, a college student was sexually harassed by a middle-aged co-passenger. What was more shocking was, even after the girl raised an alarm by shouting but the accused kept touching him after no other passenger reacted.

The matter that took place on February 7 was highlighted after the girl shared a video where she captured the whole incident on her phone. In the video shared by the victim, the accused was seen with a bag on his laps to hide his activities. The accused was also seen masturbating in the crowded bus with a girl sitting next to him. The victim who is a student of Delhi University stated has also alleged that the accused tried to touch her. The incident took place when the bus was in the Vasant Vihar area in south Delhi.

After the incident took place, the girl left the bus and went to the nearest police station to file a complaint against the man. Talking to the media, the victim said that a man sitting next to her masturbated in a crowded bus. The girl said, “I was left stunned but then I made a video of the incident & posted it on social media to make people aware of the incident. People don’t even consider something like this a form of sexual harassment”. After the shocking incident of December 16, where a girl was gangraped in a moving bus, Centre had allocated funds to the state in order to make sure that all the public vehicles are installed with CCTVs to protect the women. However, the recent incident proves that women safety is not the first priority of the government.