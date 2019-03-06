Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee executive board members election 2019: After the resignation of DSGMC president Manjit Singh GK, the executive board members election will be held on March 9, 2019. The DSGMC board members will be finalising the names for president and general secretary posts.

Amid the uproar in Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), the executive board members elections to elect the candidates for the post of president, general secretary and other top posts would be conducted on March 9, 2019. If the reports are to be believed then BJP-Akali Dal MLA from Delhi’s Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa may replace Manjit Singh GK, who resigned after facing several corruption allegations and criticism from his own party members. Currently, Harmeet Singh Kalka is serving as the working chief for the DSGMC.

During the last term, Harmeet Singh Kalka had served as the vice-president and this time likely to get the post of General Secretary.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa who is in the fray for DSGMC presidential post has been serving as the General Secretary from last 6 years and also known as a close aide to former Punjab CM Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa had outclassed former DSGMC president and Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi (SADD) chief Paramjit Singh Sarna twice in the DSG elections. Both the heavyweight leaders comes from Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh ward and have a huge Sikh following.

