India Meteorological Department said rainfall with thunderstorm are expected after four days in Delhi.

The national capital has been reeling under the effect of heat wave conditions this past week and as per information provided by India Meteorological Department (IMD), mercury levels touched 45 degrees Celsius on Monday.

People could be seen drinking water while standing under tree shades to avoid high temperatures. Animals and birds could also be seen searching for water for relief from the heat.

Dust and thunderstorm have been predicted for later in the week by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman on Sunday predicted that the temperature in Delhi for the next four days would oscillate between 45 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius and after that, the region is expected to be battered by rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

“India has seen the highest temperature of this year – 47.6 in the last 2 days at Churu in Rajasthan. The heatwave will start subsiding from May 28 as easterly winds will start blowing in northern parts of the country,” Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, head of Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre told ANI.

“Rain accompanied by thunderstorm will occur from May 29 due to easterly winds in the northern parts of India and the temperature is expected to go down to 40 degrees Celsius,” he added.

He further said that the monsoon is expected to arrive on the Kerala coast in the first week of June.

“Southwest monsoon is expected to arrive over Kerala coast between June 1 and June 5. It is likely to reach Mumbai between June 15 and June 20,” he said.

