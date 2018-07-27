Days after three minor girls died in Delhi's Mandawali area due to starvation, Congress leader P Chidambaram accused the Narendra Modi government of cruelly neglecting MNREGA, Food Security Act. Both MNREGA and the Food Security Act were introduced by the UPA to eradicate hunger and poverty in the country.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Friday launched a scathing attack on BJP, saying that government is neglecting social welfare schemes, particularly those aims at eradication of poverty in the country. The Congress leader has accused the Narendra Modi government of cruelly neglecting Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Guarantee Act (MNREGA), the Food Security Act. Both MNREGA and the Food Security Act were brought by the UPA government.

The schemes were introduced with the objective of eradicating poverty and hunger. The Congress leader remarks come days after three minor girls died of starvation in east Delhi’s Mandawali. In a series of tweets, P Chidambaram said, “As long as there are children who tragically starve to death (Mansi, Shikha and Parul), we have to hang our heads in shame and grief.

In another tweet, “MGNREGA was intended to put an end to hunger. FOOD SECURITY ACT was intended to put an end to starvation. Both have been cruelly neglected by the BJP government.”

On Wednesday, three minor girls died due to starvation, triggering a debate over implementation of government policies, particularly poverty eradication programmers. The post-mortem report of all three deceased confirmed that they died due to gross malnutrition.

Speaking on the matter, Amita Saxena of Lal Bahadur Shashtri Hospital said, “There was no trace of fat on their bodies, adding that postmortem showed the stomach was absolutely empty.”

Opposition parties accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of misgovernance and demanded AAP chief resignation. The issue was also raised in the Parliament by various parliamentarians, including Delhi BJP MP Mahesh Giri.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia expressed his grief over the shocking incident and announced monetary relief for victims’ family. The Delhi government had ordered a probe into the matter.

