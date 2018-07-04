BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that the verdict given by the Supreme Court was correct but still L-G Anil Baijal has the power to oppose any anti-national security or anti-constitutional decision which these Naxalite type people are capable of taking.

Comparing the Delhi-ruled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with Naxals, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that the verdict given by the Supreme Court was correct but still L-G Anil Baijal has the power to oppose any anti-national security or anti-constitutional decision which these Naxalite type people are capable of taking. Welcoming the decision given by the 5-bench judge of Supreme Court of the power tussle between Centre, L-G and Delhi government, Anil Baijal said that L-G must respect the decisions taken by the state cabinet.

Later, BJP leader Nalin Kohli slammed the celebrations by the AAP government and said that he is failing to understand that why AAP was terming the verdict as a victory. He added that Kejriwal government’s main argument was to declare Delhi as a state which the Supreme Court quashed and termed it a Union Territory. he added that the CJI further rejected the exclusive executive control over Delhi.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the verdict given by the Supreme Court was a victory for the people of Delhi and a big victory for Democracy.

Joining the CM’s chorus, Deputy CM Sisodia said that the verdict by Supreme Court on Delhi power tussle was a landmark judgment. he added that post the verdict, the state government will not be bound to send files to L-G office for its nod and added that the work won’t be stalled.

The verdict, CJI Dipak Misra said the real power must lie with the state government. and added that the L-G Anil Baijal must work harmoniously with the government. He further added that obeying the Constitution is everybody’s duty and they must do it with full responsibility.

