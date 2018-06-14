The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while intensifying their protest against L-G Anil Baijal on Thursday launched a candle march from Rajghat area. AAP lawmakers, workers, CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat also joined the protest, demanding full statehood to Delhi. This development took place amid a sit-in protest by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and other party leaders at L-G's office.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a candle march to protest against L-G Anil Baijal over Delhi’s statehood issue. AAP lawmakers, party workers launched their candle march from Delhi’s Rajghat area. The protest was also joined by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and other party workers. The Aam Aadmi Party also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask IAS officers to return to work and respect the mandate given by the people of Delhi to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party so that the government can function with hurdles.

Joining the AAP in its protest against the Centre on Delhi’s statehood demand, CPI(M) Brinda Karat said, “It’s not the question about any party or alliance, it’s about the rights of the people. Our party fully supports Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his fight against the Centre.”

Meanwhile, making a similar pitch made by the AAP, BJP Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha also supported the party and said that can one expect a swimmer to swim his arms and hands are tied, that is what has been done with our young, dynamic and one of the country’s popular gentleman politician Arvind Kejriwal. It’s now time for a full-fledged struggle for Delhi statehood…”

Sinha further said, “Dear Sir! You will remember that this (full statehood for Delhi) has been a very strong demand of our party since ages and of some other parties too. Sir, when do we see this happening? I hope, wish and pray it is soon, sooner the better. Jai Hind!”

AAP has intensified its protest against the Centre and L-G Anil Baijal over their demand to grant full statehood to Delhi. Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia along with other ministers and leaders have been on a sit-in protest at L-G Anil Baijal’s office in Delhi, demanding full statehood and non-interference in Delhi government’s work.

