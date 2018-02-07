Britain's University of Bath's Young India Student of the Year prize was awarded to a student of Vasant Valley School. Namit Makhija of Vasant Valley School emerged as the winner among a number of school students from across India in this essay-writing contest.

A student of Vasant Valley School here has been awarded Britain's University of Bath's "Young India Student of the Year" prize. Namit Makhija of Vasant Valley School emerged as the winner among a number of school students from across India in this essay-writing contest. Students of class 11 and 12 class were invited to write an essay of maximum 2,000 words on the topic. "Would India benefit from more open trade, for example with the UK?".

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, who is varsity’s Chancellor, presented the award for the first edition of the Young India Student of the Year competition here on Wednesday.”The debate between open trade and protectionism is a burning topic in every economic forum today and I am deeply honoured to have received the recognition from the University of Bath for my essay on the subject,” Makhija said in a statement.

“Needless to mention, researching for this work was enlightening as it helped me enhance my understanding of the subject,” he added. As the competition winner, Makhija has been awarded 3,000 pounds. The prize amount will be taken directly off his first-year fees on his course, of course, BSc (Honours) International Development with Economics in the university. “I consider myself fortunate to get the opportunity to be a part of this institution, known for its quality, research-based education programme.” “I am excited and now looking forward to my undergraduate experience at the University of Bath,” he said. The University of Bath is a public university located in Bath, Somerset, United Kingdom. It received its royal charter in 1966, along with a number of other institutions following the Robbins Report.