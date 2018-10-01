A 35-year-old man was shot dead by 2 unknown men in Southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar on Sunday. The victim, identified as Rupesh Kumar, according to police, died at the hospital while undergoing treatment. In the CCTV footage, Rupesh Kumar is seen in the street when 2 unidentified men walk past him and one of them shoots him in the chest. Shockingly, the man then casually walks away and the victim falls to the ground.

Relatives and locals have alleged that the 2 men who killed Rupesh had links with the drug peddlers who are active in the area

A 35-year-old man was shot dead by 2 unknown men in Southeast Delhi’s Taimoor Nagar on Sunday. The victim, identified as Rupesh Kumar, according to police, died at the hospital while undergoing treatment. The police are analysing the CCTV camera footage of the incident to identify the assailants.

In the footage, Rupesh Kumar is seen in the street when 2 unidentified men walk past him and one of them shoots him in the chest. Shockingly, the man then casually walks away and the victim falls to the ground.

WHAT THE FAMILY HAVE TO SAY?

Relatives and locals have alleged that the 2 men who killed Rupesh had links with the drug peddlers who are active in the area. Rupesh was working against the sale of the drugs in the area and that’s why he was attacked.

The relatives have also accused police of being hand-in-glove with the accused.

“Thousands of people buy drugs from these people. Taimoor Nagar provides a business of Rs. 25-30 lakh every day. We have been working against the drug network in the area. The police are hand-in-glove with these people. I had written to top police officers, spoken to them on phone and even met a senior officer. They had promised action, but nothing was done. And now they have killed my brother,” Rupesh’s brother Umesh Kumar was quoted by NDTV as saying.

WHAT THE POLICE ARE SAYING?

As per Chinnoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), the incident took place around 9 PM and soon after locals of the area started protesting against the police and even pelted stones on police jeep and burnt a bike. This forced the police personnel to call more security forces to tackle the situation.

However, the police haven’t commented on the drug racket accusations so far.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More