Delhi is on high alert after the threat emails on terror attack reported by UP police.

Delhi is on a high-security alert concerning the terror threats after the Uttar Pradesh Police informed about the terror attacks being planned in the national capital.

The UP police were informed of some anonymous terror attack emails by some locals. Therefore, the UP Police further shared the details and informed the Delhi Police for clarification of these emails.

The ANI reportedly states that the Delhi police special cell is suspecting Tehrik-e-Taliban terrorist organization behind these threat emails. However, they are on the move to track the seriousness and verification of these emails.

The president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, Ashok Randhawa stated that the market will be closed for a few days as per the orders of the Delhi Police.

However, the statements released by the Delhi Police Special Cell officer denied any such shutdown of the marketplace.

This confusion took place after the preventive searches conducted on the busy street of Sarojini Nagar on Tuesday to track down the sender of these emails.