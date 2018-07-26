The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the death of three minor girls in east Delhi's Mandawali. The shocking matter echoed in the Parliament on Thursday with BJP MP Mahesh Giri raising the issue. The BJP MP also demanded the resignation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of misgovernance.

In national capital Delhi’s, three children died due to starvation on Wednesday, triggering a debate over the government policies for eradicating poverty. According to a doctor of Lal Bahadur Shashtri Hospital, three minor girls – aged 8, 4 and 2 – died due to malnutrition. According to media reports, the minor girls were from east Delhi’s Mandawali. The national capital police have filed a case under Section 174 of the CrPc. The post-mortem report has confirmed that deceased girls died to starvation.

Speaking on the matter, Amita Saxena, MS, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, said that there was no trace of fat on their bodies, adding that postmortem showed the stomach was absolutely empty. The doctor made it clear that it’s a case of gross malnutrition.

The issue also reached the Parliament, which is present kilometres away from where the shocking incident took place. BJP MP Mahesh Giri, raising the issue in Lok Sabha, accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of misgovernance and demanded AAP chief resignation as Delhi Chief Minister. The BJP parliamentarian also met the family members of three minor girls died due to starvation.

“Gave immediate financial aid of Rs 25,000their mother will be admitted to hospital & will make sure that she gets best treatment. Once their father returns we’ll provide more financial help,” ANI quoted Manish Sisodia as saying.

The Delhi government has ordered an inquiry into the matter and Speaking on the issue, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told ANI, “Our system has failed, I have sought a report from ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) that were these people on our records? if yes then why these girls were not helped?”

