Three members of a family were found hanging from ceiling fans in three different rooms in Delhi’s IIT campus on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as laboratory technician Gulshan Das, his wife Sunita and mother Kanta. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and waiting for the forensic report to ascertain the exact cause of the death.

Reports said the 35-year-old Das, his wife Sunita and his mother Kanta had a scuffle on Friday night after which the three family members might have hanged themselves inside their rooms. DCP South West Devender Arya said a PCR call was received at 10:59 pm on Friday about the domestic violence. The police reached the spot at House No. B-17, 3rd Floor, D-3, IIT Campus, immediately, Arya added. When the cops opened the door by force, they found all the three members of the family hanging from ceiling fans in three different rooms with doors locked from inside.

The police added that they have not received any suicide note from the crime spot. No injury mark was spotted on the three bodies, reports said.

The police said Sunita’s mother Krishna Devi made the PCR call after she came to know about the incident. Krishna Devi, who is a resident of Naraina, reached her daughter’s house immediately.

