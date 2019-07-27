3 members of a single-family have been found hanging in Delhi's IIT campus. The deceased including the couple Gulshan and Sunita. Gulshan's mother Kanta was found hanging from the ceiling fans inside their rooms. Meanwhile, no suicide note has been recovered by the police so far.

In a shocking incident, 3 members of a single-family died after they were found hanging from ceiling fans in different rooms in national capital’s IIT campus. The deceased including the couple-Gulshan Das and Sunita and mother Kanta were found hanging inside their rooms.

Reports said the 35-year-old Gulshan Das, his wife Sunita and his mother Kanta had a scuffle last night after which the three family members hanged themselves inside their rooms.

Police said they received the information around 9:43 pm about the scuffle and while reaching the spot, they found the door locked. When they opened the door by force, they found all the three bodies hanging from the ceiling fans in three different rooms. The police added that they have not received the suicide note so far from the spot.

According to police, Gulshan and Sunita had got married in February this year. Sunita’s mother Krishna Devi too had reached her daughter’s house after she got to know about the incident.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App