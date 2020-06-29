Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has given a green signal to start 'Plasma Therapy' in the capital, he also urged those who have recovered from the virus to donate plasma. Further, the 'Plasma bank' will be functional in two days.

In a bid to tackle the noxious coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to start a plasma bank to treat the patients of COVID-19 in the capital. The Plasma Bank will be made operational and functional within two days.

Mr. Kejriwal has also urged those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma, he further announced that the ‘Plasma Bank’ will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi, the IIT graduated minister also asserted that those who need plasma will require a recommendation from the doctor.

The minister also said that Delhi is the first state in the country to undertake trials for plasma therapy, moreover he cited that when a person is infected with coronavirus, the oxygen level drops and the respiration level increases hence it was observed that plasma will increase the level of oxygen whilst decrease the respiration level.

Also Read: Final year university exams postponed in Punjab till July 15: CM Capt. Amarinder Singh

Delhi govt will start a plasma bank https://t.co/wwbnd3ypGs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 29, 2020

Also Read: Vande Bharat Mission phase 4: Air India to operate 170 flights to and from 17 countries

Arvind Kejriwal also announced that the akin of Dr. Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor at LNJP hospital who passed away succumbing to coronavirus on Sunday will be given compensation amount of Rs 1 crore by the Delhi government.

The capital has been labeled as India’s Wuhan with 121 new cases and three deaths that have been reported today till 10:30 am. The cumulative cases in the capital have risen to 17,392 including 402 deaths.

Also Read: No community transfer, cases won’t reach 5.5L, says Shah on Delhi

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App