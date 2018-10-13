PM Modi assassination claim threat: The e-mail was sent on the official mail address of the Delhi Police commissioner. As per reports, soon after the e-mail was checked, the security agencies across the country have been put on high alert. The reports of PM Modi's assassination surfaced just a few weeks before he is likely to kick-start the elections campaigns in wake of upcoming elections.

In what could be perceived as one of the biggest stunners of 2018, Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Saturday claimed that he had an e-mail stating the PM Narendra Modi will be assassinated. The threat e-mail that was addressed to Commissioner of Delhi Police claimed that PM Modi will be killed in November 2019. The threat e-mail was sent on the official mail address of the Delhi Police Commissioner. As per reports, soon after the e-mail was checked, the security agencies across the country have been put on high alert.

The reports of PM Modi’s assassination surfaced just a few weeks before he is likely to kick-start the elections campaigns in wake of upcoming assembly elections. A report by Times Now states that as per the preliminary investigations, the police traced the server’s location to a north-east state, most likely Assam. While the Delhi Police has initiated the investigation in the matter, they are yet to make any arrests in the matter.

Just a few moments after the matter was reported, a massive explosion took place near Shukleshwar Ghat in Guwahati on Saturday. At least four people lost their lives in the explosion that rocked Assam.

The following reports surfaced, a few months after the Pune Police conducted raids across the country after they had recovered a letter by Maoists where they had reportedly planned to killed PM Modi. The letter hinted towards a Rajiv Gandhi like assassination for PM Modi. The following letter was unearthed while the police were investigating the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

The letter was reportedly written by someone named ‘R’. the latter was sent to Comrade Prakash and spoke how PM Modi could be killed like Rajiv Gandhi during one of his road shows.

