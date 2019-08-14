Delhi traffic advisory for August 15: Preparations for Independence Day celebrations have been started. In order to avoid inconvenience, Delhi Police has made detailed arrangements and created diversions to divert the traffic for around six hours. check out the full layout of Delhi routes.

Delhi traffic advisory for August 15: Independence Day is around the corner and the rehearsals for the celebrations are in full swing. Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements and had created diversions to divert the traffic for around six hours.

The area around the Red Fort has also been put under a heavy security blanket. This is the spot where the Prime Minister will be hoisting the Indian flag and delivering a speech on August 15.

Road to Red Fort has been closed at 4 am for normal traffic, which will continue till 10 am. Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory on Monday, signaling the routes diverted due to the rehearsals.

Traffic on these routes will be diverted for six hours:

Delhi Gate to Chhatta Rail along Netaji Subhash Marg

Syama Prasad Mukherjee Road from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chawk

Link Road from Esplanade Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Chandni Chawk from Fawwara Chawk to Lal Qila Chawk

Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Buses plying on these routes have also been diverted:

Yamuna Bazar from Ring Road to Jat Faujah Dharamshala

Lothian Road from Chhatta Rail to Kashmere Gate

Syama Prasad Mukherjee Marg

Subhash Marg from Chhatta Rail to Delhi Gate

Ring Road from Nizamuddin bridge to North Loop bus stand

Kasturba Gandhi Road

Ashoka Road

Vikas Marg till Delhi Secretariat loop

All roads connecting India Gate—C-Hexagon, Purana Qila Road, Sher Shah Road, Pandara Road, Rajpath,

Akbar Road, Tilak Marg, Sikandara Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

