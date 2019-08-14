Delhi traffic advisory for August 15: Independence Day is around the corner and the rehearsals for the celebrations are in full swing. Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements and had created diversions to divert the traffic for around six hours.
The area around the Red Fort has also been put under a heavy security blanket. This is the spot where the Prime Minister will be hoisting the Indian flag and delivering a speech on August 15.
Road to Red Fort has been closed at 4 am for normal traffic, which will continue till 10 am. Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory on Monday, signaling the routes diverted due to the rehearsals.
Traffic on these routes will be diverted for six hours:
Delhi Gate to Chhatta Rail along Netaji Subhash Marg
Syama Prasad Mukherjee Road from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chawk
Link Road from Esplanade Road to Netaji Subhash Marg
Chandni Chawk from Fawwara Chawk to Lal Qila Chawk
Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg
Buses plying on these routes have also been diverted:
Yamuna Bazar from Ring Road to Jat Faujah Dharamshala
Lothian Road from Chhatta Rail to Kashmere Gate
Syama Prasad Mukherjee Marg
Subhash Marg from Chhatta Rail to Delhi Gate
Ring Road from Nizamuddin bridge to North Loop bus stand
Kasturba Gandhi Road
Ashoka Road
Vikas Marg till Delhi Secretariat loop
All roads connecting India Gate—C-Hexagon, Purana Qila Road, Sher Shah Road, Pandara Road, Rajpath,
Akbar Road, Tilak Marg, Sikandara Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.