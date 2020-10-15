A police constable was dragged on a busy road in Delhi for nearly 400 metres while he tried to hold on to the car’s bonnet for his dear life, after he attempted to stop a traffic violator.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the man who dragged an on-duty Traffic Police personnel on the bonnet of his car for few meters in the city’s Dhaula Kuan area after the police personnel attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic rule violation.An FIR has been filed on the complaint of police constable Mahipal Singh Yadav, who said in his statement that he tried to stop the car over the issue of “fancy number plate”.

“On October 12, at 5:10 pm, I was standing on Dhaula Kuan road going towards Tilak Nagar when I noticed a white car on the carriageway to Tilak Nagar going in Zig-Zag way. The number plate of the car was also very fancy. I tried to stop the car. The driver first slowed the car, and when I went in front of it to stop it, he increased the speed. I jumped on the bonnet of the car and held on to the wipers for my safety, but the driver did not slow the speed of the car and took steep zig-zag turns to harm me. After some distance when I fell from the car, he ran from the site,”

Yadav said in the complaint.The car was later stopped with the help of police and the public a kilometer away from the site of the incident, and the driver was identified as Shubham (22), resident of Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar Delhi.

FIR was filed at Delhi Cantonment police station, South West Delhi on October 12.

