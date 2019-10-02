Traffic challans in Delhi have gone down by 66% as compared to 2018, reports said. It is said that the main reasons for the fall in traffic challans have been hefty fines under the new Motor Vehicle Act and avoiding court cases.

After the amendments of the new Motor Vehicle Act and hefty fines for violating traffic rules, Delhi has witnessed a sharp drop of 66% in the number of fines or challans, said reports. A Police official said as compared to the last year’s records, traffic fines have gone bearish this time. The new Motor Vehicle Act (Amendment) Bill 2019 was stamped in the Parliament in July to make people follow the traffic rules and control the number of deaths in road accidents and improve road safety.

The Bill was tabled by Union Minister for Roads and Transport, Nitin Gadkari, which came into existence from September 1 amid criticism from the Opposition parties. According to the reports, in September 2018 the Delhi traffic police had fined 5,24,819 people for violating traffic rules, while compared to it, 1,73,921 fines have been issued in September 2019 for the traffic rules violation.

An officer said due to strict rules and regulations, the traffic situation has been improving in the national capital and people now follow the rules properly.

Another big reason for fall in the traffic fines, apart from hefty fines, has been court cases. Traffic officers prefer to send cases to the court instead of imposing an immediate fine to avoid arguments, said a traffic police officer.

Earlier, many cases of heavy traffic fines were reported from several areas of Delhi. A truck driver was penalised for Rs. 1.41 lakh for carrying overloading weight by the Delhi traffic police. The owner of the truck had to pay Rs 1,41,700 in the Rohini court a few months ago.

Another truck driver from Haryana was fined Rs 2 lakh for multiple traffic offenses, including overloading and driving without a licence, pollution papers, and proper documents near the GT Karnal Road by a team of Transport Department.

