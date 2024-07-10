Delhi Traffic Police Plan Road Closures At Waterlogged Spots To Ease Rain Traffic

The Delhi Traffic Police said it has come up with strategies aimed at curbing traffic jams in the national capital during the ongoing rainy season. The police said that they have identified nearly 80 waterlogging spots in the city in view of past experiences.

“There are a few points where waterlogging is likely and we have to form a strategy to reduce the possibility of traffic jams in such places. The police planned strategic diversions so that commuters will not get stuck in waterlogging,” said K Jagdeshan, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

The police will not only close such roads during rainy days but also deploy an adequate number of staff to facilitate commuters and advise them about the diversions.

The police official said that it was seen in the past that if a vehicle broke down in a waterlogged area, it resulted in a traffic pileups. The Special CP stated that police will ensure no vehicular movement is allowed in areas suspectible to water logging.

Among the measures planned for traffic include diversions at a few problematic traffic junctions, a proper plan has been formulated to coordinate with other agencies. A WhatsApp group has been created where senior officials will supervise the arrangements.

TIs (Traffic Inspectors) have been asked to get in touch with JEs (Junior Engineers) in their respective areas. Water pumps have been arranged at every point which is prone to water logging.

Additionally, TIs have been asked to coordinate with local mechanic towing cranes to facilitate in the removal or repair of vehicles that suffer breakdowns. He further requested people in Delhi follow traffic police advisories.

The police official said that diversions and road closures will be applied in realtime so that commuters can face diversions at anytime during rains. He said that people need to update themelves with traffic police advisories.

