Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Delhi Traffic Police Seize 500 Live Cartridges from Motorcycle in West Delhi

Delhi Traffic Police recovered 500 live cartridges from a motorcyclist during a routine traffic check in West Delhi.

Delhi Traffic Police Seize 500 Live Cartridges from Motorcycle in West Delhi

On September 9, the Delhi Traffic Police recovered 500 live cartridges from a motorcyclist during a routine traffic check in West Delhi. The discovery occurred in Moti Nagar when two traffic inspectors, conducting random inspections, signaled the rider to stop. Instead, the motorcyclist sped away, causing a backpack containing the cartridges to fall off.

The police are currently investigating the case under the Arms Act. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the fleeing motorcyclist. The rider was wearing a helmet, and the motorcycle’s number plate is being traced to identify him.

Also Read: J&K: Weapons Found Near Indo-Pak Border in Samba

Tags:

Arms Act Delhi traffic police live cartridges Moti Nagar motorcycle police inspection west delhi

Recent Post

Delhi Minister: Mpox Patient At LNJP Stable, No Need To Panic

Delhi Minister: Mpox Patient At LNJP Stable, No Need To Panic

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Comment On Sikhs

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Comment On Sikhs

India Urges Focus on Financial Goals Ahead of COP29: No Room for Divergence

India Urges Focus on Financial Goals Ahead of COP29: No Room for Divergence

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi For His Remarks Over Sikh’s Turban In America

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi For His Remarks Over Sikh’s Turban In...

Possible ISIS-Khorasan Module Behind Kalindi Express Derailment Plot

Possible ISIS-Khorasan Module Behind Kalindi Express Derailment Plot

South Korea’s Deepfake Porn Crisis: Teenage Activist and Legal Challenges Highlight Growing Issue

South Korea’s Deepfake Porn Crisis: Teenage Activist and Legal Challenges Highlight Growing Issue

Without Cybersecurity The Development Of The Nation Is Impossible: Amit Shah

Without Cybersecurity The Development Of The Nation Is Impossible: Amit Shah

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox