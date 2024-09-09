On September 9, the Delhi Traffic Police recovered 500 live cartridges from a motorcyclist during a routine traffic check in West Delhi. The discovery occurred in Moti Nagar when two traffic inspectors, conducting random inspections, signaled the rider to stop. Instead, the motorcyclist sped away, causing a backpack containing the cartridges to fall off.

The police are currently investigating the case under the Arms Act. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the fleeing motorcyclist. The rider was wearing a helmet, and the motorcycle’s number plate is being traced to identify him.

