The Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday revoked the increased parking charges which would have to be applicable from January 1. The increased parking charges order was passed by the outgoing transport department commissioner Varsha Joshi. According to Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, the increased parking charges has been dropped for now.

The Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday asked the transport department to withdraw the huge hike in the parking charges of commercial and non-commercial vehicles in South, East, North Delhi Municipal corporations. The minister took to Twitter and said that owner of the vehicles should not pay the increased parking charges till the matter is properly looked upon by the concerned agencies. The increased prices would have to be applicable from January 1.

Going by the previous order, vehicles owners would have to pay the escalated cost up to Rs. 75,000, however, the order have been temporarily revoked. Outgoing Delhi Transport Department Commissioner Varsha Joshi had said the increased parking charges would be effective from January 1, 2019.

Transport dept has been directed to withdraw the order dt 21.12.2018 reg increase in parking charges in South/East/North Delhi Municipal Corporations. Owners of Commercial/Non commercial vehicles need not deposit the enhanced parking fee till the matter has been examined afresh. — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) December 24, 2018

Delhi is one of those metropolitan cities which has the maximum number of private vehicles and it is really a herculean task to manage such a large number of vehicles when it comes to parking at public places. The situation becomes messy especially when festivals are around. However, the Delhiites can take a relaxed breath as the increased parking charges have been temporarily suspended.

