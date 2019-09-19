Delhi-NCR Transport Strike Today, Delhi transport strike latest news and updates: The Delhi transport union which is on strike today has caused troubles for the students as they face a harrowing time after more than 30 transport associations and unions including United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) go off the road today.

Delhi transport strike against new Motor Vehicle Act: Many transport associations boycott one-day bandh call given by UFTA; students, commuters face a harrowing time Students and commuters faced a harrowing time on Thursday after more than 30 transport associations and unions including United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA), have called for a one-day strike today from 6 am to 10 pm in Delhi-NCR against different provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. The UFTA is also protesting against RFID tags issued to commercial vehicles. A large number of auto-rickshaws, cluster scheme buses, taxis and Grameen Sewa vehicles joined the one-day protest. As many as 2.4 lakh app-based cab service providers of Uber and Ola also supported Delhi transport strike called by different transport unions.

Most of the schools and colleges remained closed on Thursday as private school cabs and buses took part in the strike. Cab and school bus owners informed parents about the strike via SMS and phone calls. Traffic in Delhi came to a grinding halt after 34 transport associations under the banner of United Front of Transporters Association (UFTA) went on a mass strike.

Reports said only 3,781 buses owned by the DTC will ply on the roads while the Delhi Metro will witness a sudden spike in footfalls today. Some of the 1,704 cluster buses may not offer their service today.

Several other transport associations have boycotted strike call given by the UFTA. They said keeping in view the growing number of traffic violations and hit-and-run cases the government has taken the step in the right direction. Welcoming the government’s initiative, they said only willful violators and corrupt people will pay a hefty fine while the honest won’t face any problem…If you own a vehicle or bike you must possess valid papers as per the law.

In this e-world, the government should devise a new strategy to check the roadworthiness of the vehicle or bike, pollution under control and ownership details instead of asking people to carry documents which is old fashioned. The burden of proof could be higher but at the same time, we need better road infrastructure, road safety and manners.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App