Delhi transport strike: The Delhi transport union is on strike today with public transports like auto, clusters buses, not plying. The strike is in the wake of hefty fines imposed under the newly amended Motor Vehicle (MV) Act 2019. Other than autorickshaws and cluster buses, Ola and Uber cab services, commercial bus operators ferrying students will also be off the road today. Several schools and education institutions are also shut in the Delhi-NCR region in the wake of the strike.

When it comes to schools, a lot of parents were apprised beforehand to not send their children to school. This could also affect the airline services such as Vistara, Indigo, SpiceJet and GoAir given the cab services would be defunct today. The airlines had informed the fliers who avail public transport prior to the strike to arrange for their commute to the airport.

United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) general secretary said the state and Centre did not respond to their grievance related to the MV Act and that’s the reason why they were resorting to strike to protest against the hefty fines imposed under the new motor vehicle regulations.

Over the past 15 days, the federation has been demanding that the hiked penalties should be narrowed down along with other perks such as insurance and medical facilities, increase in parking hours at airports and railway stations.

The MV Act came into force on September 1 bringing in drastic changes in the way traffic in India functions. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier raised concerns over laidback conduct towards traffic norms and increasing road accidents. The Delhi government in response to transport unions said if required they will mull over reducing the recently imposed fines. Several states have reduced the hefty penalties and this is what the Delhi Transport Union is also asking for.

