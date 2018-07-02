National Green Tribunal on Monday ordered that no cutting of trees will take place in south Delhi for the controversial project till July 19. Reports said that the NGT has also directed the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to follow the orders and not to cut any trees for the re-development of 7 colonies until further orders.

In the wake of the controversial project in south Delhi, the National Green Court on Monday ordered no cutting of trees will take place in the city till July 19. A few days back, the Delhi High Court had ordered that no cutting of trees will take place in the city till July 2. The court’s order came in the wake of the controversial project that requires around 17,000 trees to be cut to make a way for government officer’s houses and a commercial complex. A report in ANI said, that the NGT directed the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to maintain status quo of not cutting the trees for re-development of 7 colonies until further orders.

The central government also gave its approval to the cutting of trees assuring the residents that that same number of tree saplings will be planted in a bid to compensate the loss. However, the irked Delhi residents disapproved the afforestation plan.

Delhi residents also spilled out on the street to protest against the central government’s orders. The orders of the green tribunal came in the wake of a petition filed by KK Mishra who urged Delhi High Court to ask the central government to scrap its orders of cutting of trees for the redevelopment of seven colonies as it will affect the environment.

Meanwhile, the Delhi resident had also called for a movement like Chipko Andolan in a bid to protest against the central government’s orders. They also slammed Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for his statement that central government has afforestation plan to fight the loss caused to the environment.

The Centre’s decision suggested that the areas under Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Srinivaspuri, and Mohammadpur will be redeveloped to make a way for the government officer’s houses.

