The Delhi University has released its third cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses in the current academic session. Candidates can visit the official website of Delhi University @ du.ac.in for the latest updates.

Delhi University has announced the third cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses in the university colleges. As expected, there is a marginal decline in cutoff percentage with just a few seats left in all the leading colleges. In many of the prestigious North campus colleges, few seats are still left for BA (H) Economics for the aspirants in the general category. Apart from Eco honours, few seats are also left in science courses and for BCom (H).

BA (Honours) Economics is available at Hindu College with 98 percent cutoff which is 0.25 percent less, announced in the second list. In science courses, few seats are still available for BSc (H) Zoology and BSc Physical Science and Life Science courses with a marginal decline in cut-offs from the 2nd list. Admissions for BA English (H), Hindi (H ) and History are now closed.

Another science course, BSc (H) Botany is available at Hansraj college with a cutoff of 93.33 percent, down from 94.66 percent of the 2nd list. The Economics (h) is available at 97.75% at Hansraj down from 98 percent in the 2nd cutoff. Miranda House although has kept the cut-off same as the 2nd list for BA Economics (H).

At SRCC, the admission to BCom (H) is still available for applicants from the general category at 97.75%. The cutoff has dropped by just 0.25 percent from the 2nd list cutoff of 98 per cent. Candidates must keep on checking the respective websites of different colleges to keep a tab on the cutoffs and for the latest updates. The admissions in 3rd cutoff list in the university colleges will start from July 9.

