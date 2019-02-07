DU academic committee has also decided to keep a tab on duplicate registrations and complete the registrations before the new session starts

With the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (HRD) announcing an increase in the number of seats in educational institutions, for economically weaker section of the general category, the University of Delhi will be implementing the quota in two phases: 10% from this academic session and the rest 15% next year. The new quota will increase the number of seats to 6,550 in the undergraduate and postgraduate courses this year.

According to sources, the University admissions committee has also decided to keep a tab duplicate registrations and complete the registrations before the beginning of a new session.

Here are key highlights proposed by the DU academic committee:

Admissions under CW (Children/widow of Armed Forces to be centralized) The committee has also proposed to share tutorial videos with aspiring candidates about how to fill the admission form The tutorial has dummy forms for the students to get a better sense of the process Information bulletin citing instructions or guidelines has been created in both Hindi and English The committee has also introduced a special drive for students from the northeast.

Rajeev Gupta, Chairman of the academic committee said that most of the applicants don’t have internet access and hence they apply through cyber cafe because of which mistakes are bound to happen. Hence, the need for the tutorial was of umpteen importance in order to aid them online help. Initially, the colleges under DU were unsure on the implementation of 10% quota, although a decision has been made on the same. The committee, however, could not meet the January 31 deadline to decide on the financial implementation of 10% EWS quota

