In a shocking turn of events, a 27-year-old youth was arrested on the charges of killing a minor boy over a month ago and hiding his body in suitcase kept in the same room where he used to sleep. The accused has been arrested by the Delhi Police and has been identified as an UPSC aspirant. The deceased has been identified as a 7-year-old boy. After killing the minor, the accused continued his visits to the minor’s house and even accompanied his father to the police station to file a report.

The accused was later identified as Avdesh Shakya who was preparing for civil services exams and the deceased minor as Ashish. The incident took place on January 7 in Swaroop Nagar, north Delhi. As per police reports, the incident occurred on January 7 when Ahish went to Shakya’s house and said, “His father had asked him to stay away from him.” Following this, the accused grew angry and killed the minor using a muffler. Later, he hid the body in a suitcase kept in his room.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police said that the accused continued visiting Singh’s house after the crime. The matter was highlighted after the neighbours noticed a foul smell from his house, to which the accused said that it was of a dead rat. All his attempts and planning of dumping the body were failed as police were deployed in the area to maintain peace. The police said, “The accused was Singh’s tenant for three years. He grew friendly with Singh and his family. A few months ago, he shifted to another house in the same locality and would visit Singh’s house occasionally. However, Singh objected to Shakya meeting his son”. The police teams were put to action after the deceased’s father had filed a missing complaining on January 7 at Swaroop Nagar police station.