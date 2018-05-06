Students at St Stephen's college on Friday afternoon noticed the chapel door inside the college premises was vandalised. However, the authorities and police have denied any such incident being reported from the college. Meanwhile, the photos of the defaced chapel door were also shared on the social media.

On Friday afternoon, a controversy was sparked when students at Delhi University’s St Stephen’s college noticed the doors of the chapel inside the college premises defaced. Reports said that a pro-Hindutva slogan was graffitied on the chapel’s door that read: ‘Mandir Yahi Banega’ (The temple will be constructed here). Reports said that the vandalism was reported on Friday afternoon and on Saturday, the authorities had already started the work to wash it off. “Some of my friends saw it yesterday but by the time I saw it this morning, the administration had already begun work to take the writing off”, the Student Union President of the college was quoted as saying.

Along with the chapel’s door, a cross on the grave of college founder Samuel Scott Allnut, was also defaced. An ‘Om’ symbol and the words “I’m going to hell” were scribbled on the cross with black ink. However, the authorities have denied any such incident. “I did not see anything written on the chapel door; there was no such incident,” Bursar Renish Abraham said. Moreover, the Delhi Police on Saturday also dismissed the rumours and said that no incident had taken place. And, the students who are claiming that they have seen the vandalism suspected that the incident could be a prank to promote the divisive politics in the campus.

Meanwhile, the photos of the defaced chapel door were also shared on the social media. “This incident at St Stephen’s reiterates safety concerns raised by the NSUI. They are in line with incidents organized by right wing bodies ahead of elections. The defacement must be enquired into and guilty be punished,” said Midrash Mathew of the Congres-affiliated National Students’ Union of India or NSUI.

The college administration had announced preparatory holidays from April 28. Only the students appearing for the practical exams are attending the college.

