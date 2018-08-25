Vasant Kunj rape: As per police reports, they had received a PCR call regarding a traffic jam near Ryan International school. The call was received by Vasant Kunj Police Station at 7:17 pm. The angry mob was protesting against the rape of a 9-year-old. As per reports, after being gangraped, the minor girl was dumped into a ditch and is currently being treated at a hospital.

At least 10 senior Delhi Police officers were severely injured after a crowd of around 500-600 people protesting against the rape of a minor girl in Vasant Kunj blocked the Chattarpur-Mahipalpur road and later pelted stones at the police. Out of 10 injured police officers, 2 were ACP, 2 INSP, 1 ASI, 1 HC and 4 constables. The angry mob was protesting against the rape of a 9-year-old. As per reports, after being gangraped, the minor girl was dumped into a ditch and is currently being treated at a hospital.

As per police reports, they had received a PCR call regarding a traffic jam near Ryan International school. The call was received by Vasant Kunj Police Station at 7:17 pm. Acting on it, all the officers present at station rushed to the spot to disperse the jam.

After reaching the spot they found around 600 people of Jhuggi cluster of Rangpuri Pahari had blocked both the carriageways of Chhatarpur Mahipalpur road near red light Hoti camp jhuggi.

The mob was reportedly protesting against the rape of the minor girl. During the protests, 12 vehicles including a police vehicle were severely damaged. In order to control the crowd, they were informed that the accused has been arrested and produced in the Court. They were further told that the accused in a judicial custody.

As per reports, all the senior police officer tried to calm the crowd but they started pelting. After they ignored several warnings, the police resorted to force to disperse the crowd. As case of riot has been registered and investigating are underway to identify the people who instigated the mob.

