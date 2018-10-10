Three members of a family were stabbed to death in Delhi's Vasant Kunj on Wednesday. All 4 members of the family were stabbed by the attacker. The 40-year-old, Mithilesh, his wife Siya and their daughter Neha succumbed to their injuries while their son Suraj is battling for his life in a national capital hospital.

Three members of a family were stabbed to death in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Wednesday. All 4 members of the family were stabbed by the attacker. The 40-year-old, Mithilesh, his wife Siya and their daughter Neha succumbed to their injuries while their son Suraj is battling for his life in a national capital hospital. According to initial reports, the local police have, so far, not been able to identify the accused. The cops reached the spot after they were informed about the shocking incident around 5:00 am in the morning.

According to police, an FIR has been registered into the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police are not ruling out the possibility of personal rivalry.

“Mithlesh Verma, his wife & daughter attacked by knife. 4th member of family was present in house; has injury in finger. Nothing missing from locker. Kitchen knife is weapon of offence. 8 teams conducting probe, ” Delhi Joint Commissioner was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Vasant Kunj triple murder case. This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

Updating…

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More