With US President Donald Trump in town, the Centre and the Delhi government rushed to control the wanton violence perpetrated by an unruly mob against protesters, who have been demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act, that left 7 people dead, including a police constable, and over 100 people injured in parts of Northeast Delhi on Monday. On Tuesday, stone-pelting continued along with attacks on buildings in Maujpur, Jafrabad, Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura and Gokulpuri.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring an end to the violence unleashed by the mob in the above-mentioned areas. Kejriwal blamed the Delhi Police top brass for not clearly ordering their subordinate officers to quell the violence, where police were seen siding with the mob. Home Minister Amit Shah is learned to have met senior officials of his ministry to put an end to this violence. Shah is said to have appealed for peace and for stifling rumours which were adding fuel to the already fragile law and order situation.

While it must be remembered that Delhi Police is under the Home Ministry, Kejriwal said AAP MLAs from the affected areas met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal last night to initiate action against the mob. He said the northeast border of Delhi should be sealed in view of the violence since outsiders were fomenting trouble. Reports quoting Home Ministry sources said the Centre was against calling in the Army which inevitably means the police are not able to control the targeted riots. The reports said the MHA felt that the security forces deployed, Delhi Police and some riot police, will be able to curb the violence.

High Court agrees to hear tomorrow the petition regarding violence held in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and adjoining area of North-east Delhi.Petition seeking constitution of an SIT consisting of officers from outside Delhi and direction to the Centre to request Army to maintain law&order pic.twitter.com/RmKQObV3Ve — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

On the other hand, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir spoke out against provocative statements made by party’s Model Town MLA candidate Kapil Mishra on Sunday, daring the police to clear the protesters in 4 days or let his supporters clear them. Gambhir said whoever made the statements should be held accountable for the violent aftermath.

GTB hospital official: Additional stretchers and wheelchairs being placed to transport the increasing toll of the injured. #DelhiViolence — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

7 people, including a policeman, were killed in violent clashes over controversial citizenship law in New Delhi, India https://t.co/uHjgIaqa4l pic.twitter.com/4vlNzJAinQ — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) February 25, 2020

Social media has been unsparing on the AAP government for not doing enough to control the violence and saved a similar jab for former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Twitter and Facebook were replete with people exhorting opposition political leaders to rush to Northeast Delhi’s strife-torn areas to calm the situation. The Delhi Police also got a fair amount of social media bile for siding with the rampaging mob and beating up Muslims, who were either protesting or defending themselves from the mob, instead of protecting them.

When the protector turns perpetrator, where do we go?!

Shame on @DelhiPolice for disrespecting the value of human life. Is this how the Delhi Police fulfills its Constitutional duty to show respect to our National Anthem?

(Maujpur, 24 Feb)#ShameOnDelhiPolice #DelhiBurning pic.twitter.com/QVaxpfNyp5 — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 25, 2020

