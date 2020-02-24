Delhi Violence: Head constable Ratan Lal died after suffering a head injury in stone pelting between pro- and anti-CAA protesters in Maujpur, Jafrabad. Section 144 has been imposed in all 10 districts. Shahdara DCP hospitalised. This was second day of clashes between the two groups.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal became the first casualty of the violence between anti- and pro-CAA groups for the second day in Northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad, Bhajanpura and Maujpur neighbourhoods. The two groups have been attacking each other, setting vehicles and shops on fire. Several rounds of stone-pelting were reported in Jafrabad, Maujpur. Delhi Police tried to pacify the groups but could not and fired tear gas to control the situation.

Reports said anti-CAA protesters set cars on fire and in retaliation to it, the pro-CAA groups set houses and shops on fire. Around four cars were damaged, buses and other public property were damaged. The clash erupted near the metro stations due to which Jafrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations have been closed. DMRC announced the metro trains are not halting at these stations.

Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.

I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 24, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested LG Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to act in maintaining law and order and ensure peace and harmony. Kejriwal said that nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday said that they are holding their protest till Trump’s visit and said that if the police doesn’t clear anti-CAA protesters within 3 days, his supporters will be on the roads to clear them.

CAA विरोधी भजनपुरा, चांद बाग, करावल नगर, मौजपुर, बाबरपुर, जाफराबाद में दंगा कर रहे हैं पेट्रोल पंप , घरों, मंदिरों, गाड़ियों में पथराव और आगजनी स्थिति बहुत भयानक है पुलिस को तुरंत इनको चांद बाग और जाफराबाद की सड़को से बलपूर्वक हटाना चाहिए सब लोगों से अपील शांति बनाए रखिये pic.twitter.com/kOZTqyyhIT — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 24, 2020

The clash erupted on Sunday evening among pro, and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi as a large number of people were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and blocked the road for a long time. Pro-CAA showed their anger and both the groups have started pelting stones on each other. The protests are modelled on the Shaheen Bagh demonstration where elderly women, women and children are protesting the CAA imposition, blocking traffic between Delhi, Noida and Faridabad, as per Delhi Police. The Supreme Court appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran have met the protesters twice and submitted their report to the court. The violence in Northeast Delhi has been alarming since it comes hours before US President Donald Trump reaches the capital on his India visit.

