Delhi violence latest video: Watch the latest drone visuals of situation in North East Delhi, shared by the Delhi Police. The authorities said situation is under control, while the toll has raised to 37.

Delhi violence latest video: The sanguine Delhi Police on Thursday while sharing the latest drone visuals of riot-hit North East Delhi, said the situation is now under control and people don’t have to worry. Delhi Police asserted no violence in last two days.

Latest reports noted a rise in death toll to 37. Although, the situation in normal in Delhi’s Jafrabad, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Khajuri Khas, Seelampur, Welcome and other parts, the security forces are still on their toes to ensure no untoward incident and assure peace, law and order and no more loss to public and private property in the region.

The latest drone visuals shared by Delhi police show security officers marching on roads and talking to the locals to ensure peace.

There has been no incident of fresh violence in Capital in last 2 and police has been doing its best to quell the violecne.

#WATCH Drone visuals from violence-affected North East Delhi. There has been no fresh incident of violence in the last two days. (Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/Bq6nQ9lKZp — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

Delhi’s Special CP Law and Order SN Srivastava talked to residents and assured the safety and security in the violence-hit areas. Additional Commissioner of Police Central, MS Randhawa also chaired a meeting with Aman Committee of old Delhi, MLA Imran Hussain and other dignitaries to seek support and help in maintain social harmony and peace.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced compensation for the people who got injured in the riots and aide to the family members of Head Constable Ratan Lal, who died on duty while maintaining peace in the North East Delhi.

NewsX also request people of Delhi not to believe any fake news or share any disturbing video which may disturb the situation in Delhi.

