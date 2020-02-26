Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the violence that has left 22 people dead in Northeast Delhi since Sunday. He appealed for calm and peace. Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for the glaring ineffectiveness of the Delhi Police over the last 48 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to Delhiites to maintain brotherhood and peace in view of the violence in Northeast Delhi since February 23. In his first reaction to the rioting and violence, the Prime Minister tweeted called for calm after a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting held to review law and order in the capital, which comes under the Central government. Modi said police and other authorities were working to ensure normalcy returned to the riot-hit parts of the capital. At least 22 people, one was an Intelligence Bureau personnel, have died in the violence.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Sonia Gandhi attacked the Modi government saying the violence was a pre-planned conspiracy to target minorities. She called for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, who holds a direct charge over Delhi Police, for the force’s inability to control and curb the violence, which, she said, was glaring.

In a press conference, Gandhi said the provocative speeches made by BJP leaders added to the already on-edge situation. The Supreme Court, which was hearing the Shaheen Bagh petitions, put the hearing to March 23 saying the atmosphere wasn’t conducive. Justice KM Joseph, who was part of the bench hearing the petition, said if the Delhi Police had implemented the law, this would not have happened. He did clarify that he was making the remarks from a non-adversarial point of view. The apex court left it to the Delhi High Court, which was hearing pleas seeking the lodging of FIRs against people involved in the violence, to deal with cases related to the rioting.

Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

Delhi violence matter in Delhi High Court: Court said that the CM and Deputy CM should also visit the affected areas for confidence-building among people. This is the time to reach out. pic.twitter.com/DylAXS5PNx — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

The High Court bench comprising Justice S. Muralidhar and Anup Jairam Bhambhani asked Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta to advise Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to file a FIR against the BJP leader making hate speeches, without naming Kapil Mishra, whose comments are said to have sparked the targeted communal violence against people protesting against the unequal provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The High Court said the situation in Northeast Delhi was not pleasant. The court asked Mehta if he had seen the hate speech video, which was then played in the courtroom.

Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

In his affidavit, Delhi Police chief Patnaik said extra forces and senior officers out in Northeast Delhi to contain the violence. He assured the court that things are being brought back to normal and that measures to increase the confidence of each other among the communities were being taken.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has put out a tweet with the mobile numbers of officers stationed at 5 hospitals attending to the injured. The hospitals are Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, Maulana Azad Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Al-Hind Hospital.

Sunil Kumar Gautam Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital: Out of all the people that were brought to the hospital 189 are injured and 20 are dead. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/U8dlp4nrZV — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

Areas, where the violence is at its peak, are Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur, and Gokulpuri Chowk and Chaand Bagh. Last night, the Delhi Police issued shoot-at-sight orders in the areas where violence had raged over the last 48 hours.

