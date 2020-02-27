The number of people dead in the violence that ravaged Northeast Delhi has climbed to 34. The Congress has asked President Ram Nath Kovind to hold Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for his inability to prevent bloodshed in Delhi.

The death toll in the violence and rioting in Northeast Delhi has reached 34 on Thursday. An elderly woman suffocated to death when her home was set ablaze in Gamri Extension. The number of injured is said to be over 200. With the situation yet to return to normal, Delhi Police is keeping an eye on WhatsApp groups to monitor and curb rumors. The police registered 18 FIRs and arrested 106 people for the violence. Riot police were carrying out flag marches in areas that had seen largescale violence. The fire service logged some 19 calls in the wee hours of Thursday.

On Wednesday, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval visited areas that had seen full-on violence against Muslims and their gutted shops. He spoke to several people and assured them that the violence will be contained not many of whom were convinced. The senior officer’s visit also marks a vote of confidence in the Delhi Police, which has been charged with supporting the mob instead of protecting Muslims and their property.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, whose recent speech was played in the Delhi High Court yesterday, in a new speech has accused AAP councilor Tahir Hussain of killing Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, a claim which was first made by the deceased’s father. A resident of Khajuri Khas, Sharma was found dead in a drain in Chand Bagh. Hussain has denied the charge.

Joint Commissioner OP Mishra inspected the Chand Bagh area and is said to have allowed the re-opening of grocery, medical and other shops.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the removal of Home Minister Amit Shah for his inaction leading to the deaths in Northeast Delhi. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, senior leaders AK Antony, P. Chidambaram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel were among the leaders who met President Kovind.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Cabinet to discuss providing relief material to violence-hit areas.

