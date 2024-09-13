Home
Delhi: Wall Collapse in Nabi Karim Leaves Several Trapped Amid Heavy Rains

Several people were feared trapped after a wall of a house collapsed in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area following heavy rains in the city.

Several people were feared trapped after a wall of a house collapsed in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area on Friday morning, following heavy rains in the city. The incident occurred around 7 am, prompting a swift response from emergency services, including three fire tenders dispatched to the scene, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

Rescue teams, including fire officials and local police, rushed to the spot and successfully pulled out two individuals from the rubble. However, concerns remain that others could still be trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is currently ongoing as authorities work tirelessly to ensure everyone’s safety.

This has not been an isolated incident that the excessive rainfall this season has brought on for Delhi. While the rescue operations continue, there have been several concerns raised with regards to the safety of the people of the city in the circumstances of excessive, unprecedented rainfall.

