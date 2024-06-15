Delhi Water Crisis: BJP Protesters Rally Outside Atishi's Office Over Water Shortage, Congress Organizes 'Matka Phod' Protest

The water crisis in Delhi is getting worse by the day, with increasing instances of water shortage there also have been complaints about the supply of sewage-contaminated dirty water in people’s houses.

To make the situation worse the exception given to the tanker mafia has ignited widespread protests by local residents who are being backed by the Bhartiya Janta Party, led by Kalkaji.

The protest was orchestrated outside the office of Atishi, Minister and MLA of the Delhi Government situated in Girinagar, Kalkaji. In the protest resignation on ethical grounds is being demanded.

‘Matka Phod’ Protest

To address the water crisis issue Congress workers on Saturday carried out a ‘Matka Phod’ protest in Krishna Nagar Area in Delhi, against the Delhi government helmed by APP and the BJP-led government at the Centre.

A Congress worker told ANI, “The public is being cheated in the name of water. Poor people are suffering the most. The governments are playing the blame game. Why was water not arranged in advance? They were busy doing politics. The Congress party will hold a ‘matka phod’ protest in Delhi to wake up the deaf and dumb government. They have connived with tanker mafia.”

Atishi Speaks To The Public

As the water crisis mounts AAP leader Atishi spoke to the public and assured that the government is actively engaged in working towards reducing water wastage. She has also put it out in public and has requested the residents of Delhi to conserve water as there is a rising heatwave and shortage of water in the region.

Water Sharing Issue

The apex Court has currently referred the issue to the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) to decide on Delhi’s demand for additional water amid the crisis. The court has iterated that the issue of water sharing is a sensitive one and it does not have the proper expertise in the matter.

The Delhi government has also informed the Supreme Court about the tanker mafia operating on the Haryana side of the Yamuna River and clarified that the AAP government does not have jurisdiction over that region.

Haryana needs to clarify the measures it is implementing to ensure that Delhi receives the full supply of water from the release point to the delivery point, as stated in the affidavit.

ALSO READ: Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Sunita Kejriwal Over Video Post in Liquor Scam Case; Alleges Breach Of Court

Show Full Article