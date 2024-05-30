Delhi Weather Office Investigates Record-Breaking 52.9-Degree Celsius Reading

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is currently scrutinizing a startling temperature reading of 52.9 degrees Celsius, purportedly recorded in Delhi today. This temperature, if verified, would mark the highest ever recorded in the country.

IMD Director General, M Mohapatra, has stated that an investigation is underway concerning the temperature sensor located at Delhi’s Mungeshpur automatic weather station. According to Dr. Mohapatra, this particular station reported the unprecedented 52.9 degrees Celsius, a figure that significantly exceeds temperatures recorded at other monitoring stations across the city.

While Delhi typically experiences scorching temperatures during summer months, this reading stands out as an anomaly. Dr. Mohapatra emphasized that the Mungeshpur station’s data requires confirmation, considering that 14 out of 20 monitoring stations in Delhi have recorded temperatures in the more conventional range of 45 to 50 degrees Celsius.

Acknowledging the potential for local factors influencing the reading, Dr. Mohapatra highlighted the need for a comprehensive investigation into the matter. A team of specialists has been dispatched to Mungeshpur to examine the temperature sensor and assess any environmental factors that might have contributed to the unusually high recording.

In response to the reports, Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju has urged caution, emphasizing that the extreme temperature reading has yet to be officially verified. Senior officials within the IMD have been tasked with verifying the accuracy of the report.

Explaining the meteorological dynamics at play, IMD regional head Kuldeep Srivastava noted that Delhi’s outskirts, particularly areas like Mungeshpur, Narela, and Najafgarh, are often the first to experience the impact of hot winds originating from Rajasthan. These winds exacerbate the already severe weather conditions, contributing to soaring temperatures.

The potential implications of such extreme heat are concerning, with the IMD issuing a red alert health notice for Delhi, cautioning against the risk of heat-related illnesses. Climate change has been identified as a contributing factor to the intensification of heatwaves, amplifying the frequency and severity of such extreme weather events.

While efforts are underway to investigate the accuracy of the temperature reading, the incident underscores the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to mitigate the impact of rising temperatures and ensure the resilience of communities in the face of increasingly extreme weather patterns.